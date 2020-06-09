LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in money laundering and assets before income cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, stringent security arrangements have been taken to avoid any untoward incident, however, a large number of PML-N workers gathered outside the NAB office and chanted slogans in favour of party leader.

The PML-N workers violated the SOPs designed to control over the spike in the coronavirus cases.

On June 3, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in an assets case against him.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi had granted bail to the opposition leader after hearing initial arguments from his lawyer and a NAB counsel on his petition through which he sought pre-arrest bail.

The bench directed him to furnish a surety bond of Rs500,000 to secure the bail until June 17.

