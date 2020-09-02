Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari agree on summoning APC

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari during his visit to Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The top leaders of the major opposition parties have shown agreement for summoning all parties conference (APC).

Moreover, a meeting of Rehbar Committee has been summoned on Thursday (today) which will be attended by representatives of 11 opposition parties. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Akram Durrani will chair the forthcoming meeting in Islamabad today.

From PML-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Aurangzeb will participate in the meeting. Sources said that the Rehbar Committee will hold a discussion to strengthen the alliance of opposition parties besides mulling over strategies for running anti-government movement and agenda of the APC.

In a major development, the PPP leadership has ended a boycott of the Rehbar Committee’s meeting and decided to attend the upcoming session today, sources told ARY News. Earlier, the political party dissociated itself from the Rehbar Committee after showing serious reservations.

Sources added that a delegation of PPP will participate in the meeting today after the top leadership gave go-ahead for joining the alliance again.

The upcoming session is likely to be attended by Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M), a former coalition party of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PPP, PML-N, JUI-F, Awami National Party (ANP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), BNP Awami and Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees.

