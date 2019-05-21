NAB submits more documents in SC for cancellation of Shehbaz’s bail

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday submitted additional documents in the Supreme Court in Ramzan Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported.

NAB submitted more documents to the top court in order to seek cancellation of bail of Shehbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The anti-corruption watchdog said that chief executive officer (CEO) of the sugar mills was Hamza Shehbaz, son of Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz and Hamza have been accused of fraudulently causing Rs213 million loss to the national exchequer.

Read More: SC Registrar Office returns NAB appeal against Shehbaz bail with objection

NAB in its documents stated that the nullah should have been constructed by the Ramzan Sugar Mills but it was built by government funds. The accused persons maintained stance that the nullah was built to facilitate local residents.

It was also stated that the nullah carries water flow up to 7.2 cusecs, whereas, water extraction level from the Ramzan Sugar Mills is up to 5.4 cusecs

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court will hold a hearing on the petition challenging bail to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (President) Shehbaz Sharif on June 13.

Read: Shehbaz, Hamza plead innocence as court indicts them in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference, accusing the former Punjab chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz and others for causing loss to the national exchequer and misusing his authority by sanctioning construction of a bridge to facilitate his sugar mill.

The then Punjab chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif, was accused of misused his authority by issuing directives for the construction of a 10 kilometer long drain in Chiniot district primarily to benefit the sugar mills his sons owned.

