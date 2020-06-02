LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear a plea filed by PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif seeking interim bail in the assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

According to details, a two-member bench presided by Justice Tariq Abbasi will hear the plea.

PML-N president on Monday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking interim bail in the assets beyond means and money laundering case.

Sharif through his lawyer Amjad Pervaiz moved the bail petition, citing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and others as respondents.

He claimed in his petition that the corruption watchdog’s assets beyond means case against him is based on mala fide intentions. It launched the probe against him under the incumbent government’s influence, he alleged.

He said he feared that the NAB may arrest him in connection with its pending inquiry and therefore, pleaded with the high court to grant him interim bail.

On the other hand, the PML-N leader once again skipped NAB hearing today and submitted a written response through his counsel before the NAB court.

