Shehbaz Sharif denies striking any deal to return to Pakistan  

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that he neither left the country under a deal nor he came back after striking any sort of a deal, ARY NEWS reported.

“I did not only leave my brother instead I had to left him while he was being treated there,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader said that it was due to his brother’s illness that he accompanied him to London and had to return to Pakistan in urgency after coming to know of the flights’ suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also demanded of the government to summon a session of the Parliament to debate on the coronavirus issue.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif landed at Islamabad airport from London on March 22.

In his first message on social media after his arrival, Sharif said that he has reached Islamabad and advised compatriots to keep distance from each other and remained at home.

In a Twitter statement, the party’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb earlier said the PML-N leader has decided to return to the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shehbaz Sharif will board the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Islamabad-bound flight at the Heathrow airport, slated to depart at 16:40 (GMT) on Saturday and is expected to land in Islamabad at 5:30 am on Sunday, the statement said.

This was one of the national flag carrier’s last five flights that allowed to touch down Pakistan as all international flights have been suspended to the country for two weeks in the wake of multiplying cases of COVID-19.

