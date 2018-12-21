Shehbaz Sharif elected Public Accounts Committee chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was elected Chairman of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in a meeting of the committee at Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

Shaikh Rohail Asghar proposed th name of Shehbaz Sharif for Chairman of the PAC, which was endorsed by Malik Amir Doggar and Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

The meeting of the PAC as per the earlier understanding between the treasury and the opposition elected Shehbaz Sharif as the chair of the powerful PAC.

The PAC comprises of 23 members of the lower house and six members of the Senate.

The meeting of the Standing Committee for Law and Justice will also held today. Riaz Fatiana, a member of the ruling PTI is likely to be elected the committee’s chairman.

According to an understanding between the opposition and the government the chairmen of 20 standing committees will be elected from the treasury as well as the opposition.

The government and the opposition on Wednesday agreed over a formula for formation of the standing committees in a meeting of parliamentary leaders chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar.

According to the sharing formula, the opposition parties and the treasury benches will get their shares in parliamentary committees according to the ratio of their party members strength.

The deadlock between the opposition and the government over the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee came to an end earlier after the government conceded the opposition’s demand and agreed over the nomination of Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif as the PAC chairman.

PML-N leader Rana Tanveer Hussain told the media that the Public Accounts Committee and standing committees on law and justice will be constituted by Friday.

