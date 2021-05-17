LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif on Monday filed a contempt of court plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for not allowing him to travel abroad, ARY News reported.

On Friday, the Lahore High Court granted one-time permission to the PML-N leader to travel abroad for medical treatment, but he was offloaded by the FIA immigration authorities.

The opposition leader has made the federal government and Director General Federal Investigation Agency (DG-FIA) Wajid Zia the respondent in his plea.

The plea filed through Amjad Pervez and Azam Nazir Tarar advocate in the LHC stated that Shehbaz Sharif was allowed by the high court to travel abroad for treatment, but he was stopped at the airport by the FIA immigration counter.

The LHC has been asked to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the officials for not complying with the court orders.

Read more: Shehbaz’s name put on ECL: interior minister

Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

The Lahore High Court in its conditional permission allowed Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad from May 08 to July 05. The court in its six-page written order said that Shehbaz could not be barred from travelling abroad even if his name is on the blacklist. His name is currently not on the ECL, the court had said in its order while adjourning the hearing of the case for July 05.

