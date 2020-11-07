Hearing of petition against freezing of assets of Shehbaz Sharif family adjourned

LAHORE: The hearing of the petition filed against freezing of assets belonging to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s family has been adjourned till November 25 as the accountability court’s judge Jawad-ul-Hassan is on leave, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The hearing at the accountability court was adjourned without any proceedings due to the absence of judge. The court had earlier sought arguments from the lawyers of Shehbaz Sharif’s family in the case.

Shehbaz Sharif had stated in his plea that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) froze his family’s properties in utter disregard for the actual facts as assets cannot be frozen at a time when the investigation process is still underway.

He requested the accountability court to review its verdict of allowing the national graft buster to freeze the assets.

Last year on Dec 11, the accountability court had ordered authorities to freeze properties of the PML-N president and his family.

The court, in its verdict, directed the authorities concerned to freeze all assets of Shehbaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, two wives of Shehbaz including Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani.

