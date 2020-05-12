Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer tests positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Lawyer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing scam on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The hearing of the Ashiana Housing scandal was held in the accountability court in Lahore with strict precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The court on the plea of Muhammad Nawaz Chaudhry, the lawyer of PML-N president, Shehbaz Sharif, Ahad Cheema and others, granted him exemption from the court appearance.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the reference till June 5.

Ashiana Housing scam

Former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, former federal secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahad Cheema and others are already facing the charges of financial irregularities in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme.

According to NAB, “the contract for the housing scheme was won by a construction company Chaudhry Latif & sons but former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his aides awarded the Rs 14bn contract to Lahore Casa Developers – a proxy group of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, which is said to be owned by former Railways Minister Saad Rafique”.

As per law, it is illegal to make any agreement above Rs150mn with a single company.

