ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in a letter to Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate, has proposed three names each for the members of election commission from Sindh and Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, has proposed the names of Nisar Durrani, Justice (retd) Abdul Rasool Memon and Orangzaib Haq for the election commission’s member vacancy for Sindh on behalf of the opposition.

Sharif also recommended the names of Shah Mehmood Jatoi, Muhammad Rauf Ata and Raheela Durrani for the vacancy of ECP’s member from Balochistan.

The two seats of ECP members fell vacant after Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and retired Justice Shakeel Baloch — the commission’s members from Sindh and Balochistan — were retired in January this year.

The government was required to appoint their successors within 45 days of their retirement.

The delay was caused by a lack of consensus between the government and opposition on the appointment of ECP members as meetings of a parliamentary committee comprising members from both the sides ended in a deadlock.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is presently staying in London with his ailing brother Mian Nawaz Sharif, had earlier wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan while suggesting three names for appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

It is to be mentioned here that the constitution’s Article 213 (ii) A makes it mandatory for the prime minister to consult with the leader of the opposition over appointment of the CEC and other ECP members.

Incumbent Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza will retire on December 06.

Comments

comments