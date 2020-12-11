Shehbaz, Maryam given last chance to file reply in land grabbing case

LAHORE: A court on Friday gave PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz a last chance to submit their response to a civil suit filed against them for allegedly encroaching upon 4,000 acres of land in Jati Umra.

As the court resumed hearing today, their lawyers requested it to give some more time to file the response. Giving them a last chance to comply with its order, the court adjourned the hearing until January 13.

The suit was moved by a Punjab University Professor Dr Abdul Rauf who alleged that the Sharif family had grabbed his forefathers’ thousands of acres of land in Jati Umra.

He claimed that he had documentary evidence that the land in question belonged to his forefathers and pleaded with the judge to issue directives for removal of encroachment from the land.

Abdul Rauf further demanded that the Sharif family pay him a sum of Rs50 billion as financial damages he suffered because of the illegal occupation of the land.

It is noteworthy that Maryam Nawaz is facing a land acquisition inquiry instituted by the National Accountability Burea (NAB) for allegedly acquiring 200 hundred acres of land in Raiwind in 2013 in violation of rules.

