Shehbaz Sharif hopeful Pakistan will overcome coronavirus challenge

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan had faced bigger challenges in past and will come of this coronavirus pandemic as well, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) said that he was in London with his ailing brother Nawaz Sharif and decided to return back to Pakistan after witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases.

“Today, the number of cases in the country stands at 892 and six people have died so far from the novel coronavirus. A positive case has also been reported in a Lahore prison,” said Shehbaz in his presser via video link.

The PML-N president said he stands with the families of those who have passed away from the disease. He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to summon a session of the Council of Common Interests.

While putting forward demands in the wake of the prevailing situation, Shehbaz Sharif has requested the government to increase doctor’s salary and demanded to provide kits to doctors, nurses and paramedics.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should make coronavirus tests free of cost for the common man,” he said, adding that PML-N has decided to provide 10,000 protective kits to doctors across Punjab.

He appealed the nation to follow the guidelines given to them by the incumbent government in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Shehbaz Sharif had returned to Pakistan on Sunday after a four-month-long stay in London.

It is to be mentioned here that 892 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan thus far while seven people have died due to deadly coronavirus.

