Shehbaz rejects PM’s suggestion to use electronic voting machines

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the suggestion of using electronic voting machines, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PML-N leader in his statement said that the whole world including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already turned down the application of the electronic voting system.

Such kind of important national decisions cannot be implemented on the orders or will of a specific person, he added. Shehbaz said electoral reforms can only be done with the consensus and said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz did the same in the past with consensus.

The PML-N president claimed that allegations of demanding the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) were raised when the opposition was forwarding positive suggestions for reforms.

Read more: Electronic voting machines ‘only answer to reclaim credibility of elections’: PM

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan in series of tweets had said all parties are crying foul and claiming rigging in Thursday’s NA-249 by-election.

He had said the same happened in the Daska by-election recently and in the Senate elections in March. In fact, apart from the 1970 election, in every election claims of rigging have raised doubts over the credibility of election results, he pointed out.

