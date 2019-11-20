NA speaker approves Shehbaz Sharif’s resignation as PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday approved the resignation of the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, ARY News reported.

The resignation would be effective from Wednesday, Nov 20th and the National Assembly secretariat has issued a notification in this regard.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has planned to nominate Rana Tanvir as the next chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, said sources.

The sources said PML-N leader tendered his resignation before his departure to London.

It may be noted that Shehbaz Sharif is currently in London with his ailing brother Nawaz Sharif for his treatment.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was elected chairman of the Public Accounts Committee unopposed last year in December.

His name was proposed by PMLN lawmaker Rohail Asghar and endorsed by Mushahid Hussain Syed during the meeting of the parliamentary body.

On December 13, the government and opposition ended a deadlock over the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

