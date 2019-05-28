Shehbaz Sharif to return Pakistan on June 11, court informed

LAHORE: Accountability Court hearing Ashiana Housing case was informed on Tuesday that Shehbaz Sharif will return back home on June 11, ARY News reported.

Co-accused Hamza Shehbaz, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema appeared in Ashiana Housing scandal case today.

However, the case proceedings could not move forward due to absence of accused opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif who is staying in London for his medical tests.

Defence counsel informed the court during the hearing that Shehbaz Sharif will return back to Pakistan on June 11.

“(Are you sure), we write it in record,” the Judge asked Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel. The lawyer answered in affirmation.

The judge expressed resentment over loud talk of several lawyers at a time, which created a noisy situation in the courtroom. “Don’t make the court a political talking place,” the judge told lawyers.

The court called Hamza Shehbaz to the rostrum and asked him to ask his people to take care of the dignity of the court.

The court adjourned the hearing after assurance about return of Shehbaz Sharif to Pakistan on June 11.

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in an earlier statement had said that he will return to Pakistan after completion of his medical tests.

The Bureau had summoned Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Housing scam in August .

According to NAB, “the contract for the housing scheme was won by a construction company titled Chaudhry Latif and Sons but former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and his aides awarded the Rs 14 billion contract to Lahore Casa Developers – a proxy group of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, which is said to be owned by former railways minister Saad Rafique”.

