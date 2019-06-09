Shehbaz Sharif returns home from London

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan from London early Sunday morning after around two month-long stay in the United Kingdom (UK).

He landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport on board PIA flight PK-758. A good number of PML-N leaders and workers reached the airport to welcome him.

Sharif waved to charged party workers who raised slogans in his favour and showered rose petals on him.

A strong contingent of police personnel and water cannon were called in with security beefed up at the airport to deter any untoward incident.

The PML-N president was then driven to his Model Town residence in a motorcade.

He had left for London on April 10 after obtaining bail in the Ashiana Housing and Ramazan Sugar Mills cases.

In his brief interaction with journalists before his departure at the London airport, Sharif said he reserved the right to take those people spreading untruth about him to court. He said he will take up the issue in the National Assembly session.

He said decision about anti-government protests would be taken after consultation with opposition parties.

Sharif said that he had come to London for his treatment and that his all medical reports are clear.

