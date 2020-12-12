Court seeks record of salaries, privileges received by Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday has sought a detailed record of the salaries and the perks and privileges received by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif in a case related to money laundering.

The hearing was resumed by AC Judge Jawadul Hassan. Witness in the case named Faisal was cross-examined by the lawyers in the case. The court showed its resentment over the witness for not assisting in the case.

“Shehbaz Sharif received salaries and perks and privileges from 1993 to 96”, the witness said before the court, but the opposition leaders showed reservations on the statement and opposed it. Never received a single penny, Shehbaz Sharif added and offered court to examine the record of his salary and the perks and privileges.

Read more: Details of Shehbaz Sharif’s assets, money laundering surface

The accountability court while summoning the detailed record of salary and other monetary benefits received by Shehbaz Sharif, extended the judicial remand of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in the case until December 16.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the month of August had filed the Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against Shehbaz and his family members, including his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons – Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz – and two daughters, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

