LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday sent Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to Kot Lakhpat Jail on judicial remand in the money laundering and assets beyond means case.

The court directed jail authorities to present the PML-N president before it on next hearing on October 27.

Read More: Court issues proclamation against Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia Imran

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced him before the court on expiry of his physical remand and requested further extension in his remand for investigation, which the court rejected.

Shehbaz said he spent as many as 85 days in the NAB’s “internment centre.” He maintained the corruption watchdog had previously investigated him and he provided all documents sought by it.

Read More: Shehbaz bought four flats in London for over £1.3m, reveals NAB

On the other hand, the NAB prosecutor stated that the court granted physical remand of Shehbaz for 22 days in the case at hand. Previously, he was remanded in the bureau’s custody in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case.

He complained to the court that the accused was not cooperating with the bureau in its investigation against him. The NAB’s duty is to complete investigation whether the accused cooperates or not, the prosecutor said.

Read More: Shehbaz gave, received lavish gifts worth millions, reveals NAB

On September 28, the NAB had arrested Shehbaz after the Lahore High Court (LHC) denied him further extension in his interim bail.

Comments

comments