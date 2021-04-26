Web Analytics
LAHORE: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter on Monday to share a solution to combat the rampaging Covid-19.

“The experience over the last year has shown that the only way to overcome the virus is to vaccinate as many people as early as possible,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“It is criminal that the government did not take timely steps to buy vaccines in sufficient quantity, and the result is a surge in infections.”

On April 23, Shehbaz Sharif was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after the Lahore High Court (LHC) approved his post-arrest bail in a money laundering case.

Pakistan witnessed a decline in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases over the last 24 hours. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 70 people died of Covid-19 in a single day, pushing the national tally to 17,187.

As many as 4,825 new infections surfaced during the same period, taking the national tally of confirmed cases to 800,452.

