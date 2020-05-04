Shehbaz Sharif to appear before NAB today, confirms Atta Tarar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Atta Ullah Tarar has confirmed that party president Shehbaz Sharif will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today, (Monday), ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif will appear before the NAB team today in money laundering case and will answer the queries of the investigation team, Tarar said.

It may be noted that the NAB has summoned Shehbaz Sharif for the third time in an investigation pertaining to a money laundering case.

The anti-graft watchdog has directed the PML-N leader to appear before the NAB office on Monday (today) at 12pm with documents detailing the properties inherited by him.

The PML-N president skipped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appearance for the last two times and submitted his response on both occasions through his counsel. However, NAB had termed the response submitted by PML-N president as unsatisfactory.

It is pertinent to mention here that other than Shehbaz, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz are also nominated in the money laundering case.

Hamza Shehbaz is already imprisoned in the case while properties of former chief minister were confiscated on the court order.

