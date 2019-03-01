ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s decision of not attending Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s meeting, ARY News reported on Friday.

Yesterday, the leader of the opposition appealed the government not to attend the OIC meeting, in protest against the decision to invite Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Sawaraj.

Addressing the joint session of the Parliament, Shehbaz Sharif thanked FM Qureshi for giving respect to the house’s sentiments and deciding not to attend the OIC meeting.

He described it is a good decision but stressed that we should also stress upon our friendly countries to stop Sushma Sawaraj to attend the meeting.

Earlier today, Qureshi announced in a joint session of the Parliament that Pakistan will not attend the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Abu Dhabi, against invitation to Sushma Swaraj.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi however said a Pakistani delegation of lower level officials will attend the meeting to defend Pakistan’s several resolutions on the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan will also oppose if any attempt was made to give observer status to India.

The foreign minister maintained that he wrote letters to UAE leadership including the one yesterday to reiterate our request to rescind the invitation extended to India.

He said we also made it clear that Pakistan will not participate if Indian External Affairs Minister attended the meeting.

