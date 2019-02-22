Shehbaz Sharif’s name placed in Exit Control List: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has placed the name of Shehbaz Sharif, the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly, in the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Friday.

The name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been placed in the ECL after recommendation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and approval of the federal cabinet, interior ministry sources said.

The federal cabinet meeting on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair, approved the recommendation of NAB to place Shehbaz Sharif’s name in the ECL.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recommended the interior ministry to place Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the exit control list (ECL) on February 18.

The accountability bureau, in a letter to the interior ministry, had cited that investigations against Shehbaz Sharif, were under process in a case of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income, hence his name should be placed on the ECL.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif currently facing two corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

In Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, he has been accused by the NAB for misusing his authority as Punjab chief minister to benefit factories owned by his sons that cost rs 200 mn to the national exchequer.

In Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme, he is also facing charges of misusing his authority to illegally issue directives for cancellation of contract with regard to the housing project in 2014, causing Rs 715 mln loss to the exchequer.

Comments

comments