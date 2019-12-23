Shehbaz terms Ahsan Iqbal’s arrest political victimisation  

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the detention of former planning minister, Ahsan Iqbal, in Narowal Sports City corruption case, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Shehbaz Sharif alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) took the PML-N leader into custody at the behest of the prime minister and termed the detention political victimization.

He said that they were not scared of detentions.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

Read More: Ahsan Iqbal arrested in Narowal Sports City corruption case

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz central leader and former planning minister, Ahsan Iqbal, had been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in alleged corruption in Narowal Sports City project.

Sources had said that Ahsan Iqbal will be produced before the accountability court on Tuesday (tomorrow), whereas, the anti-corruption watch had written a letter to the concerned authorities for undergoing medical tests of the arrested politician.

the sources had said the NAB Rawalpindi chapter had already received a complete record of the Narowal Sports City project to investigate alleged financial irregularities, which multiplied the estimated construction cost of Rs300 million to Rs3 billion.

