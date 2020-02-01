Web Analytics
Shehbaz has fallen into his own trap, Firdous reacts to defamation suit

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has fallen into his own trap.

Responding to a tweet by the opposition leader in which he said he had filed a lawsuit in the London High Court against Daily Mail Online for “publishing a false, defamatory & misleading story against me”, she said influencing the media is his quirk.

Indulging in mud-slinging and hurling slurs at opponents is his identity and trait, Ms Awan said.

She said Shehbaz Sharif has fallen into his own trap.

The SAPM said the nation’s question to the PML-N leader is that had he been truthful, why would he have taken six months to approach the court.

