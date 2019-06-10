Shehbaz demands NA speaker to issue Zardari’s production order

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday demanded NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue the production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported on Monday.



National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today arrested the PPP co-chairman and former president after a coourt rejected the extension in pre-arrest bail plea.

Speaking to NA session, the opposition leader said that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman had consistently appeared before the anti-graft watchdog.

“Asif Zardari had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and faced the investigation,” he added.

Commenting over the statement of Energy Minister Omar Ayub for eliminating the load shedding from the country, Shehbaz called it a ‘biggest lie of the century’.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that the PML-N government had produced 11,000-megawatt electricity in the past 4 years despite hurdles.

The PML-N president also criticized Science and Technology minister Fawad Chaudhary saying the federal minister is suffering from depression as he was sacked from the information ministry.

He also criticized the incumbent government for making fun over his ailment and making gossips about his return to the country.

“One shouldn’t make fun of someone’s illness as anyone can face the disease like I am going through nowadays,” said Shehbaz.

He further added that: “The treasury benches should fear with Almighty Allah as they accused me of taking Nation Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and making a deal.”

He also said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was imprisoned for making Pakistan a nuclear power.

Earlier today, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Asif Ali Zardari as Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected bail pleas of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega-money laundering case.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiyani pronounced the verdict on the bail plea filed by the PPP leaders.

The NAB pleaded the court to allow them to arrest the brother-sister duo for the probe into the mega money laundering reference.

