Sheheryar Munawar’s star is steadily on the rise thanks to his work on the big screen. Luckily for his fans, there seems to be no sign of stopping in the star’s near future with his comeback to the television screen after seven long years in the pipeline.

The certified heartthrob to his troves of fans took a backseat in his TV career in 2014, switching the gig out to try his hand at films. He went on to work in movies like Ho Mann Jahan and the 2019 blockbuster Parey Hut Love, which he also co-produced.

Now, after a successful run as an actor and producer in cinema, Sheheryar is once again ready to conquer the silver screen with ARY Digital’s Pehli Si Mohabbat alongside Maya Ali, his co-star from PHL.

The actor sat down with ARY News to discuss his upcoming drama and the reason why he chose this particular script to mark his comeback. “I chose this script because I found the characters in it very appealing,” he said.

According to Sheheryar, the script doesn’t just focus on the two main characters but gives ample growth to each one. “All the characters have been written in a very wholesome way. Every character has its own arc, its own stories,” he explained.

“The whole project, holistically, seemed very good and wholesome; Anjum Shahzad is directing it and it will be on ARY, so all the good ingredients that I needed were there in it!” said Sheheryar, sharing what really sealed the deal for him.

As the name suggests, Pehli Si Mohabbat is a sweet love story that may become slightly tragic, Sheheryar explained. “It’s a light story that gradually gets a little intense in a while. It’s also a coming-of-age sort of story for the characters, so it has its light moments, hard moments, but it’s a wholesome story that hopefully you guys will enjoy,” he said.

Talking about his character, 23-year-old Aslam, Sheheryar shared, “Aslam thinks of himself as a hero, and perhaps he is one among his friends. He is a BSc student, who is very fun, non-serious, and quick-witted. But, he has strong morals and principles, which he would fight to defend. He is also a bit jazbati that way.”

Sheheryar had quite a lot to say about his co-star, Maya, as well! The two share crackling chemistry, which many witnessed in PHL. While there may not be any off-screen sparks just yet, Sheheryar thinks their work relationship is one for the books.

“The first project I ever did with Maya was PHL and before that, we had done one ad together but I never really got to know her. She was wonderful energy on PHL.”

“She is a great, in fact, an amazing actor, very professional. She is just a very good human being. We share that kind of friendship where we have fun working together. I just really enjoy working with her,” he gushed.

The 32-year-old went on to share his experience working with her again in Pehli Si Mohabbat. “Maya is the same as she was in PHL, the same as she generally is in life, so there is this strong camaraderie and a great relationship.”

“When you have a good acquaintance with someone, the best part is before doing any scene you can sit and really figure the scene out with them. You discuss the scene, give each other space like, ‘If I do this, you will have the space to do that’, so it’s very fulfilling in terms of a strong work association,” he added.

What’s next for Shehryar after he wraps this serial up? “There are a couple of things that I’m looking into, from films to TV as well as some web content. I’m still reading and haven’t decided on anything just yet. I’ll finish this, take a breather and then take a call on what I want to do next.”

Pehli Si Mohabbat, directed by Anjum Shahzad, also stars Saba Hameed, Shabbir Jan, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, and Nausheen Shah, and is penned by Faiza Iftikhar.

