Shehryar Afridi inaugurates Pakistan-funded hospital in Afghanistan  

KABUL: Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi here on Wednesday inaugurated a Pakistan-funded state-of-the-art hospital in Logar province of Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the 100-bed Nayeb Aminullah Hospital was a gift from the people of Pakistan for their Afghan brethren.

On special instructions of @imrankhanpti, I am at Kabul to inaugurate 100 bed Nayeb Aminullah Hospital in Logar Afghanistan, hospital is built by Pakistan at a cost of US$ 18 Million, a gift from the people of Pakistan for their Afghan brethren. @PakEmbKabul @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/6jSmwCULhU — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) July 24, 2019

The state-of-the-art Nayeb Aminullah Hospital was built by the Pakistan governed at a cost of $18mn.

On the special occasion, the Afghan officials expressed their gratitude for the generous gift and praised Pakistan’s assistance in the health sector, said sources.

Earlier on April 20, Pakistan had officially handed over 200-bed state-of-the-art Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital to the government of Afghanistan.

The hospital was completed at a cost of 24 million US dollars. The Vice-President of Afghanistan Mohammad Sarwar Danish had graced the inaugural event as the Chief Guest.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Afghan Minister of Public Health Dr Ferozuddin Feroz had jointly inaugurated Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in an auspicious ceremony in Kabul.

Ali Muhammad Khan had expressed the hope that Jinnah Hospital would be a substantial contribution to the health sector of Afghanistan.

