Shehyar Afridi briefs PM Imran about performance of ANF

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Shehryar Khan Afridi presented the performance report of Anti-Narcotics Force and said that the force achieved unprecedented successes on all accounts. He apprised the prime minister about the quantity of drug seizures, arrest of drug peddlers and record conviction rate.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehryar Afridi briefed PM Imran about fresh initiatives taken by the ANF to make Pakistan a drug-free state. He also apprised the prime minister about his engagements in Geneva.

DG ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik was also present in the meeting.

Earlier on October 4, Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was committed to make Pakistan a narcotics free state.

Addressing a meeting of owners of private and elite schools in Islamabad, Afridi had said school owners needed to employ best practices of drugs control in educational institutions.

The minister had said private schools should invest in developing rehabilitation centers for treatment of addicts of their schools under corporate social responsibility.

