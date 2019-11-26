Ex-MD PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq given bail in LNG terminal case

ISLAMABAD: The high court has granted bail to former managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Sheikh Imranul Haq over his petition in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Islamabad High Court resumed the hearing of a post-arrest bail petition submitted by Sheikh Imranul Haq, the former MD PSO, in LNG case.

The lawyer representing Imranul Haq apprised the court that his client is under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) since the last four months while the anti-corruption watchdog has not submitted its written reply at yet. He said that another contract had been awarded six months ago for the second LNG terminal.

Read: Court extends judicial remand of Abbasi, Ismail in LNG case

The IHC Chief Justice, Justice Athar Minallah, questioned that the prosecution side should satisfy the court whether the authority was misused or not.

To this, the NAB investigation officer replied that the accused, Sheikh Imranul Haq, is the owner of four different companies while the contract for LNG terminal was expected to be awarded to a small-scale company.

Justice Minallah remarked that the authorities have failed to prove the involvement of the accused person in authoritative misusage in the case so far.

Later, the high court approved the bail petition of Haq and adjourned the hearing.

