Major decision regarding 18th amendment likely before June: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, claimed that a major decision regarding the modification in 18th Constitutional Amendment is likely to be made before June, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai, said that he was not in support of modification in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

He said that the opposition wanted amendments in NAB laws and the government is in talks with the opposition leaders. Rasheed detailed he came to know that Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar is in contact with the opposition.

“I have talked to Prime Minister and he told me that he was aware of the talks with opposition.

He said that Imran Khan is his last hope and the premier wanted to hold ruthless accountability of the looters.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The minister predicted that the forensic audit report of the sugar crisis will come forth at any cost while a commission is likely to be formed after the emergence of independent power producers (IPPs) probe report.

He claimed that those involved in sugar crisis will be caught while IPPs will move courts.

Rasheed also claimed that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will agree on further modification in 18th amendment on some condition including release former premier Nawaz Sharif and changes in NAB laws.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“PML-N wants to save Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz from facing cases. Nawaz Sharif cannot prevent himself from facing cases now by reasoning his ailment. Shehbaz Sharif is also willing to prevent himself from the trial. My sources tell me that Shehbaz Sharif will be caught soon.”

“18th amendment is very important for the government and a decision regarding the 18th amendment will be made before June. However, NAB laws will not be changed soon,” claimed Rasheed.

While detailing the railway operations, Rasheed said that he requested PM Imran Khan to give approval for resume trains from May 10 as the nationals were facing trouble due to lockdown while the railway sector is facing Rs5 billion financial loss.

He complained that the ministry has no funds to issue salaries of July to the railway employees.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The minister said that the appointment of Shibli Faraz as the information minister was a good decision of the premier. He added that the newly-appointed special assistant to premier on information, Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, will be seen talking about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project every time whenever he appears on the media.

Comments

comments