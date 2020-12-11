Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed appointed as interior minister
ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffle in the federal cabinet, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has been appointed as interior minister, confirmed state television on Friday.
According to details, Azam Khan Swati has been made federal minister for Railways while Ijaz Shah will serve as federal minister for Narcotics Control from now.
Earlier in the day, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was sworn in as the federal minister.
President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to Hafeez Shaikh, who has been serving as the adviser to the prime minister on finance, at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.
The development came in after consultation by Prime Minister Imran Khan with his legal team in the wake of the Islamabad High Court’s ruling about induction of SAPMs, advisers in the cabinet committees, said sources.
Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan are also likely to be appointed as federal ministers for a period of six months, well-informed sources said.
Prime Minister can appoint an unelected individual as minister for six months under Article 91 of the Constitution. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had appointed Dr Miftah Ismail as the federal finance minister who was also not a parliamentarian.