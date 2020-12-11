According to details, Azam Khan Swati has been made federal minister for Railways while Ijaz Shah will serve as federal minister for Narcotics Control from now.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was sworn in as the federal minister.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to Hafeez Shaikh, who has been serving as the adviser to the prime minister on finance, at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

