LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that former president Asif Ali Zardari knows when he should visit the hospital and move home as he holds a master’s degree in crime, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to media in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed took on Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and declared him a master’s degree holder in crime.

Commenting on the PDM protest movement, the minister said that now the opposition has been given permission, law and order should not be disturbed. Not today, not in December, but the incumbent government will complete its constitutional term and end in 2023, he added.

Though Fazlur Rehman has claimed that the government will be sent back home by December, I’m seeing Prime Minister Imran Khan distributing senate elections ticket in March.

Replying to a query, the railways minister said that he is seeing few people going to jails. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting against corruption and he will never give NRO to anyone.

He said that tender for ML-1 will be issued at the end of the current month. ML-1 will bring revolution to the country.

