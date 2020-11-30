Rasheed asks Fazlur Rehman not to drive his politics to dead end

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Monday restored Kohat and Subak Kharam Express to benefit the passengers, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony for the revival of the Kohat and Subak Kharam Express in Rawalpindi, the minister said trains will be functional today and the fare would be between Rs500 to 800.

Sheikh Rasheed said that China will make ninety percent investment in the up-gradation of ML-1, which will provide one hundred and fifty thousand jobs to our people.

On the political front, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is not going anywhere due to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will complete its term of five years.

Rasheed said, there is a clear difference between Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif’s narrative. The latter gave a good statement of negotiations at the national level. Pakistan has no external threat but internal. “Our army is aware of everything occurring at borders.”

Commenting on the statement of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) President Fazalur Rehman about retaliation, Sheikh Rasheed advised him not to go towards a political dead end. Inexperienced politicians will become a cause of political mishaps.

