Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rasheed invites Korean companies to invest in Pakistan’s rail infrastructure

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has invited the Korean companies to invest in the rail infrastructure of Pakistan.

He was talking to his South Korean counterpart Huang Seong Kyu in Seoul, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said “we want to turn Pakistan Railways into a modern transport entity on the pattern of South Korea.”  He said Pakistan desires to benefit from the professional experience of Korea.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan is undertaking a project to upgrade its 1872 kilometer rail track from Karachi to Peshawar in the next five years. The Korean private companies should become part of the mega project, he added.

Pakistan Railways is also working to connect Gwadar port with other cities of Pakistan through rail network, the minister told the Korean Minister. “We are also planning to link our rail with the European rail network through Turkey and China,” he said.

The railway minister stressed that Pakistan has become an investment-friendly country under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

UAE, Saudi Arabian FMs arriving in Pakistan to discuss Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s address to UNGA will  be historic: Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan

Pakistan-India talks over Kartarpur Corridor today

Pakistan

Two dead, two injured as roof of house collapses in Lyari


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close