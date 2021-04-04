ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has categorically refused to remove Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

“Discussed Maryam’s ECL issue with PM Imran, but he refused to strike down her name from the list,” Sheikh Rasheed said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interaction with the general masses via telephone.

Rasheed said the opposition is at sixes and seven and the situation will benefit the premier. The federal minister said that he is witnessing it for the first time in his life that opposition parties are issuing show-cause notices to each other.

Sheikh Rasheed reiterated that opposition is not a threat to the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is finished,” he added.

The minister said talks with India cannot be held under the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wish of the people of the held valley.

