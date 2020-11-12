Sheikh Rasheed terms Maryam Nawaz’s statement ‘irresponsible’

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday termed PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s statement ‘irresponsible’.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking to ARY News, Sheikh Rasheed said that people gave mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in general elections 2018. The government is not going anywhere, he added.

Terming Maryam’s statement as a sign of her immaturity, he said that when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has decided not to meet anyone, why she [Maryam] is now talking about contacts and meetings?

Rasheed said that PML-N wants to come into power by overthrowing the incumbent government. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s narrative will not serve and the people in GB will vote for PTI.

On the other hand, SAPM Dr Shehbaz Gill in his reaction said that PML-N tried to blackmail the government on FATF-related legislation and added that Maryam Safdar and her spokespersons held meetings.

He said that the government has never shown its consent to hold talks with Maryam Safdar. “No compromise on national issues and accountability process.”

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in her interview with BBC said that her party is ready to hold dialogue with the “establishment” if PTI is thrown out of power.

She said that holding talks with this government is like committing a sin.

Maryam alleged that PTI has ruined the country’s economy due to its incompetence. The government is hiding the commodities by itself and later throwing into the market at inflated rates, she claimed.

