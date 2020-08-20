Tender for ML-1 project to be released this month: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday said that tender for the Pakistan Railways’ Mainline-1 (ML-1) project would be issued this month, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the minister gave credit of ML-1 project to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Rasheed added that all railway crossings will end after completion of the project.

He admitted that there are problems in the country, on which PTI government is working under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that those who are criticizing the federal government, are facing corruption charges before NAB.

The minister reiterated that PM Khan will not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone and the wish of opposition will not be fulfilled at any cost.

“The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is moving in both directions.”

Read more: PM Imran Khan reviews progress on ML-1 project

Commenting on opposition’s multi-party conference, Sheikh Rasheed said that, he earlier maintained that All Parties Conference (APC) will be held after Eid and predicted more delay with regard to commencement of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Rasheed in his typical style predicted that he is seeing more Pakistan People’s Party leaders getting disqualified in near future.

Replying to a query, the railways minister said Maryam Nawaz’s only demand was to allow her to fly to London and over failure she got her vehicle attacked in frustration.

