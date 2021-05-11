1100 Pakistani inmates to return from Saudi prisons: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday shared details regarding transfer of Pakistani inmates languishing in Saudi jails to the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that 1100 prisoners will be shifted to Pakistani jails from Saudi Arabia. He said that 30 others will not be brought back as 22 of them are blamed for their involvement in drug-related cases and eight others under murder charges.

He said that they have sought Rs 1billion fund from Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to ensure the return of 2005 inmates involved in petty crimes.

The interior minister said that after an agreement with Saudi Arabia, Pakistanis jailed in the Kingdom over petty crime could be transferred to the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday assured that the federal government would resolve all issues of Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia on a priority basis.

While addressing the gathering of the Pakistani community in a ceremony held in Jeddah in connection with Roshan Digital Account, the prime minister said that he knew about all problems being faced by the Pakistani expats in Saudi Arabia by the Pakistani embassy and assured that his government would resolve all issues on a priority basis.

