RAWALPINDI: Opposition alliance, the People’s Democratic Movement (PDM), moving towards the politics of chaos and anarchy, citing Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to media, Sheikh Rasheed said that no one will be allowed to take the law in their hands.

“The military is the democracy, economy and stability of the country, it will not permit to spread lawlessness at any cost,” federal minister said.

He said the chapter of the politics of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has been closed.

Commenting on the current political situation, railways minister said, “Nawaz Sharif won’t return from London and the People’s Party would not resign (from assemblies), at any cost.”

He said the opposition parties have right to hold public meetings but they won’t be allowed to take the law in their hands. He expressed fear of terrorism threat and spread of COVID-19 in country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not aware of the registration of sedition case against the PML-N leadership.

