PDM will hold long march to Islamabad for face-saving: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold a long march to Islamabad after Senate elections for a political face-saving, ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively in ARY News program Sawal Ye Hai, the interior minister said the 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was taking its last breath.

I rightly predicted that the opposition parties would participate in the by-elections and Senate polls, he added.

Replying to a question, Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave his seat won’t give NRO to corrupt opposition leaders. Sheikh Rasheed further said, “The people had voted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to power for the accountability of those who had plundered national wealth. The corrupt would have to face law for their wrongdoings.”

Sheikh Rasheed said that neither Maryam Nawaz nor JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl is giving tough time to PTI government. “Only Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is giving tough time to the government over Bundal Island issue and wheat policy.”

Speaking over Nawaz’s deportation, the interior minister government utilising all legal means to bring Nawaz back to Pakistan, adding that bringing PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan is a difficult task.

He went on to say that government will cancel the passport of the PML-N supremo on February 16 and PM Khan has asked him not to renew Nawaz’s passport.

While commenting over Maryam Nawaz, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was facing disintegration due to the destructive policies being pursued by its Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz lacked political foresight due to which her party was suffering, he concluded.

