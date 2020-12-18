PDM parties will contest Senate polls, predicts Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has predicted the participation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties in the upcoming Senate polls.

Talking to newsmen after visiting NADRA office in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed Senate polls can be held after February 12.

“The Supreme Court (SC) is expected to announce its verdict over matter of holding Senate polls through the show of hands between February 12 to March 12.” The minister said PDM parties will start crying again if PTI gains a majority in Senate polls.

I bet, PM Imran Khan is not going anywhere, he will complete his term, the minister confidently said.

Read more: ECP rules out early Senate elections

Replying to the long march call of the opposition parties, Sheikh Rasheed invited them to come to Islamabad soon as the weather is also fine now.

He said that by-elections will be held if opposition leaders tender their resignations from the assemblies.

Replying to a query about the extradition of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, he said that there is no agreement of swapping wanted persons between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. “Now only God can bring him back.”

