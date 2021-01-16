Rasheed to chair law and order meeting on PDM protest outside ECP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed will chair a meeting over the PDM protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

It is to be mentioned here that the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had made an announcement to protest outside the ECP office in Islamabad on January 19 (Tuesday).

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed will chair a meeting over the law and order on January 18 (Monday), sources said.

IG Police Islamabad, Commissioner and the representatives of law enforcement agencies will attend the session, according to sources.

Police chiefs of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also attend the meeting via the video link.

According to sources, the election commission is a constitutional institution, the meeting will review necessary security measures during the protest.

The meeting is expected to review security of the entry points of the federal capital city and will decide a strategy to boost security of the red zone, sources added.

PM Imran allowed PDM’s planned protest in front of the election commission and also directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed not to create any hurdle in the PDM’s upcoming protest outside ECP headquarter in Islamabad.

However, the prime minister had issued orders to take action against those violating the law.

