Sheikh Rasheed says PM Khan to complete his constitutional term

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his constitutional term, ARY News reported.

“All institutions are on one page, PM Khan will complete his 5-year-term,” Sheikh Rasheed said while speaking to media.

Ruling out the impression of any conflict between the state institutions, the minister said extension in the service of the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, is not an issue, we will adopt due course of procedure in this context.

Sheikh Rasheed said courts of the country are free, whatever the judgment may come in this regard, the government will accept it.

Commenting on the ceasefire violations from the Indian side across the Line of Control, he predicted that India might relax situation along LoC till March, but we have remain alert for any situation, he continued.

The minister said that protest across India over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are going on, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no clue how to deal with the situation.

Yesterday, Sheikh Rasheed while addressing an event in Rawalpindi, had predicted that the next few months are very important for the country’s politics.

