LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced on Saturday to push up train fares of economy class by up to Rs100 from the next month.

LIVE: Minister of Railways Shiekh Rasheed's Media Talk LIVE: Minister of Railways Shiekh Rasheed's Media Talk Posted by ARY News on Saturday, June 22, 2019

Addressing a press conference here, he said fares of different trains will be increased up to 10 per cent from the next month to contain losses being incurred by the cash-strapped national entity. He said there won’t be any increase in fare of train passengers travelling a distance of 50 kilometre.

Sheikh Rasheed clarified that the increase is being made under compulsion.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Sir Syed Express passenger train on the evening of July 3 at Rawalpindi railway station. He said Mianwali Express and two other trains would also be launched within a period of one month.

Responding to questions put to him by journalists, he said he is in favour of a proposed agreement between the government and the opposition on the matters related to the national economy.

The minister also endorsed former finance minister Asad Umar’s speech on the budget in the National Assembly. It is noteworthy that Asad Umar had slammed an increase in taxes on items of daily use.

About Thursday’s train accident near Hyderabad, he said an initial probe report pointed to speeding and human error as its possible reasons, adding that an inquiry committee has been formed to look into the incident and fix responsibility.

Comments

comments