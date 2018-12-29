Sheikh Rasheed rules out possibility of governor’s rule in Sindh  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday ruled out the possibility of governor’s rule in Sindh and added that the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah should resign.

Talking to journalists, Sheikh Rasheed said that the democratic set-up will not be warped up in the province and added that the issues in Sindh will be resolved by negotiation.

The Railways minister said that corruption charges against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari are bigger than PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

He said that a forward block is emerging in the ranks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and added that the Sharifs had been looting the national wealth for 10 years.

Criticizing the National Assembly speaker’s decision pertaining to head of Public Accounts Committee, the minister said that he will bring the thieves to justice.

Sheikh Rasheed said that PR will launch 20 new trains by March 2019 and added that a separate coach in each train will be reserved for women.

