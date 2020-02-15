Sheikh Rasheed hints at selling Pakistan Railways land to overcome deficit

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday hinted at selling the Pakistan Railways Karachi land to overcome its deficit, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the Railways Minister said that Supreme Court in its last hearing in railway losses case had given go-ahead to the ministry for selling Karachi land in order to overcome its deficit.

“Apex court has allowed Pakistan Railways to sell its land to overcome deficits. We are right now considering to sell the Karachi property. If we become successful in that task, the railways’ deficit will end in one year,” claimed Rasheed.

‘Inflation biggest enemy of PTI govt’

He went on to say that inflation is the biggest enemy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, adding that the incumbent govt was taking measures to overcome inflation and economic crisis.

“Those who are behind the inflation and hike in flour, sugar prices will be held accountable at any cost,” he said. Jahangir Tareen, Khusro Bakhtiar not involved in the sugar, flour prices hike as per the inquiry report,” added Railways minister.

‘Govt completes ML-1 project plan’

Commenting over the ML-1 project, he said that the project will be completed in the next five to eight years. Announcing good news to the nation, the minister said: “Govt will finalise ML-1 plan by February 28.”

Replying to a question of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl’s second round of arrest, Sheikh said, “Fazl will get arrest if he once again marched towards Islamabad.”

‘Maryam not going anywhere’

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Pakistan at the end of March. The Railways minister once again rejected reports of Maryam Nawaz’s London travel. “Maryam is not going anywhere and Nawaz is not coming back to Pakistan”.

Rasheed also said that Chaudhry Nisar, who is in London nowadays, didn’t hold any meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

