LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is having differences with his niece, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Maryam Nawaz wants Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to be named as the party president”, Sheikh Rasheed said during his media talk in Lahore

The minister said plans of the opposition leader in NA have badly failed and his matters with Maryam are not normal.

He said case of Shehbaz Sharif is serious and in his thinking he cannot survive the case, while Asif Zardari is a wise man and he is staying at his nest in present situation.

Replying to a query, Sheikh Rasheed said decision on resumption of train services to be taken on May 10. “We can run the trains within 24 hours after the approval.”

Commenting on the wheat, sugar and the IPPs reports, he said the reports were disclosed because Imran Khan is the prime minister of the country, else they would have been put on the back-burner.

He said those who looted national exchequer will not be spared and the law will enforced.

