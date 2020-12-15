ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday asked who does the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) desire to holds talks with if it is not willing to hold dialogue with PM Imran Khan.

“Talks can be held on every issue expect corruption cases”, Sheikh Rasheed said in his statement.

The minister advised opposition parties to kick-off long march immediately why they are waiting for February? Problems cannot be resolved on the roads, the opposition should come to parliament, he added.

Commenting on the PDM’s Lahore rally, Sheikh Rasheed said people of Lahore have buried politics of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Last week, in his media talk, Sheikh Rasheed had termed 2021 a crucial year and asked the opposition whether they want to put the country’s politics at stake for the sake of just one person. “December, 13, 14, 15, and 16 would bring good news for PM Imran Khan,” he had predicted.

He had said opposition lawmakers’ resignations from assemblies make no difference to PM Khan.

Read more: Opposition lawmakers to submit resignations by Dec 31, says PDM chief Fazl

The minister had said the prime minister will get stronger after Senate elections scheduled to take place in March 2020 while opposition leaders will face harder times. Commenting on the PDM’s decision to stage a long march towards Islamabad in last week of January, he said cold weather will welcome them next month.

