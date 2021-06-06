Sheikh Rasheed terms opposition ‘incompetent’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday thanked the World Health Organisation (WHO) for extending its full support to Pakistan in the fight against coronavirus.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Timely decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan helped Islamabad in containing coronavirus, the minister said while expressing his views after inaugurating the COVID-19 vaccination centre in F-9 sector of Islamabad.

Rasheed said the vaccination process in Pakistan is better as compared to other countries of the region as a large number of people are visiting vaccination centres after awareness.

He also lauded China for helping Pakistan to fight the pandemic and added that Sinopham is the best available vaccine.

Terming the opposition as incompetent, the interior minister maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no threat from the opposition parties.

On the upcoming federal budget, 2021-22, Sheikh Rasheed said salaries and the pensions of the employees are to be increased and said Jahangir Tareen like-minded group will also vote for the government in the budget session.

Comments

comments