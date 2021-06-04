Sheikh Rasheed visits South Waziristan, addresses tribal elders in Wana

WANA, South Waziristan: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has arrived in South Waziristan where he visited FC headquarters and also met the tribal elders in Wana.

He was received by Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IGFC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South Major General Omar Bashir at the FC headquarters in Wana. The interior minister laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument and offered Fateha for their souls.

Rasheed has been briefed regarding the security situation in South Waziristan by IGFC Major General Omar Bashir.

The interior minister also met tribal elders in Wana during the visit.

While addressing the tribal elders, he said that the federal government has a top priority to make all-out efforts for the uplift of tribal districts including Waziristan.

He added that the tribesmen have rendered numerous sacrifices along with Pakistan Army for peace establishment and assured that all promises made with them will be fulfilled by the government.

Sheikh Rasheed said that internet facility has been provided in South Waziristan and funds will be disbursed to further develop the area.

He was of the view that the positive outcomes of merging Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA)-KP will come forth soon and backward areas will be given more resources.

He announced that the immigration process will be made easier at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

